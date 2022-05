27-year-old man found shot in the head in parked car on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was found shot dead just one day after Mayor Eric Adams met with NYPD top brass to discuss his concerns about a crime spike as the weather warms up.The 27-year-old man was shot in the head and found in a parked car near 140 West 102nd Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan Sunday afternoon.He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NYPD.Investigators are still gathering information about the incident and no arrests have been made.Check back for updates.----------