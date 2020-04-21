Coronavirus News: Cuomo tells Trump NY no longer needs US Comfort during White House meeting

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo told President Donald Trump that New York no longer needs the U.S. Comfort during their Oval Office meeting on Tuesday.While the majority of their conversation was about testing, Cuomo said he thanked Trump for the Javits Center and U.S. Comfort but it is no longer needed."I said we don't really need the Comfort anymore, it gives us comfort, but if they need to deploy that somewhere else, they should take it," Cuomo told MSNBC during an interview after the meeting.Cuomo went on to say that the meeting went well and it was productive.Before their meeting, Cuomo had repeatedly said that he needs help from the federal government when it comes to large scale testing which he says is required to reopen the economy in New York.Cuomo said they discussed the next steps going forward on testing and how to separate the responsibilities and the tasks between the state and the federal government."The federal government said from day one, don't worry, we will provide funding to the states. Yes. Don't worry, but I am worried because I have heard this over and over and over again. And my job is very simple. I have one agenda, and one purpose. I fight for New Yorkers. That is my job," Cuomo said.While over the past few months President Trump and Governor Cuomo have had a rocky relationship, over the past few days they have been complimentary of each other.On Sunday, Cuomo thanked the president for his help and the president also saying that Governor Cuomo is doing a good job.Trump said he believes a lot of "good things are happening in New York."