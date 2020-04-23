coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New York professor helps transport bodies from overwhelmed funeral homes to crematoriums out of state

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The number of deaths in New York is staggering and funeral homes are overwhelmed - so one man is coming to NYC's rescue from Upstate.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Neufeld never had more than five bodies in his Elmhurst, Queens, funeral home at one time. On Wednesday there were 30 and last week there were 80.

Because families can't have services any more, most are settling for cremation. But there are only four crematoriums in the city and they are backed up for weeks or even months -- leaving families and funeral homes with few options.

That's where Dr. David Penepent comes in. Penepent is a mortuary science professor from SUNY Canton who has built a team he calls "Hands with a Heart" to transport bodies from funeral homes in New York City to crematoriums in Vermont and Pennsylvania, where fewer people are dying from the virus.

Penepent said even with the wrenching number of dead, funeral directors don't have the luxury of becoming numb to the pain of each family they serve.

A cremation takes about three hours and even the crematoriums the bodies are being brought to have a backlog -- but just not as long as in the city.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcommunitycovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYPD asking victims of COVID-19 bias crimes to call 911
Med students volunteer to provide services for health care heroes
Mayor de Blasio talks 'contact tracing,' 4th of July
MTA losing patience over homeless on subways
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Want to work? "Take a job as an essential worker," Cuomo says
4 more tigers, 3 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Bronx Zoo
Jersey 4 Jersey brings out the stars to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
Air quality in New York area improves because of coronavirus shutdown
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
MTA losing patience over homeless on subways
Med students volunteer to provide services for health care heroes
Show More
Nassau firefighters honor first responders with bagpipes, drums
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care workers
2020 NFL Draft: An important one for Giants and Jets
NYC nurses help family say goodbye to their dying mom
Many still ineligible for unemployment despite change
More TOP STORIES News