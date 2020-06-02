Protests continue on Long Island; retailers board up stores

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Protests on Long Island continued Tuesday in response to the death of George Floyd.
Protesters in Freeport had planned to march down the Nautical Mile, but police blocked off the road.
"They're panicking because what they see in other communities and other cities," protester G. Dewey Smalls said. "This is Freeport. This is going to be peaceful. It's been peaceful from day one."
In Hempstead Monday night, police arrested three people for breaking into and burglarizing Eblens clothing and shoe store on Fulton Avenue.
Eyewitness News obtained cell phone video which shows the looters breaking through the front window of the store.
Chief of the Hempstead Village Police Department Paul Johnson said investigators are reviewing the video.
"The officers got there very quickly," Johnson said. "Some people ran out. One person got in a car. An officer in a marked patrol car chased that car. They actually went into Uniondale."
Johnson said a woman was arrested at the scene. He said the looters were not from the Hempstead area -- the driver of the vehicle was from Maine.
"I'm pleased that the residents of the village have been following the law," said Hempstead Village Mayor Don Ryan. "We encourage them to continue to do so."
Retailers and landlords across Long Island are taking steps to secure their buildings from potential looters.
Most of the Americana Manhasset has been boarded up.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Americana Manhasset said, "Out of an abundance of caution, a number of our brands made the decision to board their stores, similar to what they are doing in their other locations."
Crews Tuesday could be seen boarding up parts of Roosevelt Field. Most of the ground level of the mall is now covered in plywood.
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
RELATED STORIES:
Monday coverage of protests and looting in NYC
NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx
Video shows dramatic post-looting damage in Bronx
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral
Multiple police officers injured when protests turned violent in 2 cities
Manhattan stores hit by looters
In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
Calls for change at peaceful George Floyd protests in Brooklyn
SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage
Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral
President Trump takes shelter in White House bunker
Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC
Sunday's protests largely peaceful until night came
NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters
Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground during Floyd protests
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Protests continue on Long Island; retailers board up stores
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More