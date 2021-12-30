NJ COVID Omicron update: 6 school districts switching to remote learning amid spike in cases

coronavirus new jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Six school districts in Hudson County have decided to switch back to remote learning next week as daily COVID cases skyrocket in New Jersey.

Bayonne, Harrison, Union City, West New York, Weehawken and North Bergen will go remote from Jan. 3 to at least Jan. 7.

But the largest school district in the county -- Jersey City -- still plans to hold in-person classes, as does Hoboken.

Secaucus will be in person, but with half days.

North Bergen schools Superintendent George Solter said having in-person classes is not worth the risk.

"It was a decision based on what's the best for for the school district, what's the best for the kids, what's best for the teachers," Solter said.



The news comes as New Jersey reported a record number of 27,975 positive daily tests.

The previous record was 20,483 which was set one day earlier on Wednesday.

Bayonne Director of Emergency Management Director Ed "Junior" Ferrante said it follows recent long testing lines across New Jersey and New York City from a surge of people wanting to get tested during the holidays.

