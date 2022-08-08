Annual Pokey and Schleppie Awards recognizes slowest MTA bus

The Straphangers Campaign release their list of the slowest and least reliable bus service in New York City every year.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An award that nobody really wants to get will be handed out Monday afternoon.

It's time for the annual Pokey and Schleppie Awards.

The group uses the Pokey Schleppie Awards to bring attention to the commute times many New Yorkers deal with throughout the city. They seek to find solutions with the MTA for both bus and train riders.

The announcement will be made later today in Lower Manhattan.

