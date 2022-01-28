LIRR likely suspended Saturday, other mass transit info ahead of winter nor'easter

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11517579" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Yates reports from Woodbridge, after Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in New Jersey ahead of the winter storm.

NEW YORK -- The Long Island Rail Road is preparing to suspend service Saturday as the winter nor'easter bearing down on the Tri-State area threatens to make for messy travel on the roads, rails and in the sky.LIRR service will run Friday evening as normal, but will be suspended at some point Saturday morning, likely around 6 a.m., and will be restored Sunday morningMetro North will operate hourly service on its Harlem, Hudson and New Haven lines Saturday, while Connecticut DOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said that Metro-North trains will run very limited service in the state.Amtrak will not be operate in Connecticut Saturday, and public transit buses won't be running in Connecticut.Gov. Lamont said a tractor-trailer ban will be in effect, in coordination with other states.No subway changes have been announced, but the MTA is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service.MTA employees will be poised to spread salt, clear platforms and stairs where ice exists, and keep signals, switches, and third rail operating, remove any downed trees that may fall across tracks, and attend to any weather-related challenges during the storm.MTA Bridges and Tunnels is advising motorists to use caution when driving on icy roadways and drive at reduced speeds.The Port Authority is also monitoring weather condition, and speed restrictions may be in effect at the bridges as well as along roadways to and from the crossings.Passengers through the Port Authority's facilities are encouraged to reach out to carriers and airlines directly for the latest information on delays and cancelations.All New Jersey Transit services will operate on a regular weekday schedule Friday and on regular weekend schedules Saturday for as long as weather and road conditions safely permit. Customers may see the possibility of delays, detours and potential service cancellations if storm conditions intensify.Beginning Saturday, for customers of Bus Route No. 197, NJT rail will cross-honor bus passes and tickets on the Port Jervis Line trains to/from Harriman, Tuxedo and Sloatsburg through the end of the service day on Sunday. Bus service to/from Warwick, N.Y., will originate/terminate at West Milford Park & Ride due to weather conditions.Cross-honoring will be in effect for rail, light rail, NJT bus and private carrier bus service on Saturday. For example, customers who normally take the bus from Rutherford to the Port Authority Bus Terminal may use their bus pass or ticket on the train from Rutherford to New York Penn Station.Customers using their tickets or passes to travel to a destination other than the destination printed on their original ticket will be subject to the appropriate additional fare if applicable.For the safety of customers and employees, weather conditions may require temporary service suspensions. Should that occur, NJT will make every effort to provide customers with up to four hours' notice to allow for sufficient time to make return travel arrangements.----------