snow

LIRR likely suspended Saturday, other mass transit info ahead of winter nor'easter

Mass transit is expected to be impacted by the winter nor'easter
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK -- The Long Island Rail Road is preparing to suspend service Saturday as the winter nor'easter bearing down on the Tri-State area threatens to make for messy travel on the roads, rails and in the sky.

LIRR service will run Friday evening as normal, but will be suspended at some point Saturday morning, likely around 6 a.m., and will be restored Sunday morning

Metro North will operate hourly service on its Harlem, Hudson and New Haven lines Saturday, while Connecticut DOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said that Metro-North trains will run very limited service in the state.

Amtrak will not be operate in Connecticut Saturday, and public transit buses won't be running in Connecticut.

RELATED | Blizzard warning: NJ coast prepares for nor'easter's worst
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports from Woodbridge, after Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in New Jersey ahead of the winter storm.


Gov. Lamont said a tractor-trailer ban will be in effect, in coordination with other states.

No subway changes have been announced, but the MTA is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service.

MTA employees will be poised to spread salt, clear platforms and stairs where ice exists, and keep signals, switches, and third rail operating, remove any downed trees that may fall across tracks, and attend to any weather-related challenges during the storm.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels is advising motorists to use caution when driving on icy roadways and drive at reduced speeds.

The Port Authority is also monitoring weather condition, and speed restrictions may be in effect at the bridges as well as along roadways to and from the crossings.

Passengers through the Port Authority's facilities are encouraged to reach out to carriers and airlines directly for the latest information on delays and cancelations.

All New Jersey Transit services will operate on a regular weekday schedule Friday and on regular weekend schedules Saturday for as long as weather and road conditions safely permit. Customers may see the possibility of delays, detours and potential service cancellations if storm conditions intensify.

Beginning Saturday, for customers of Bus Route No. 197, NJT rail will cross-honor bus passes and tickets on the Port Jervis Line trains to/from Harriman, Tuxedo and Sloatsburg through the end of the service day on Sunday. Bus service to/from Warwick, N.Y., will originate/terminate at West Milford Park & Ride due to weather conditions.

RELATED | New York area urged to prepare for snow, high winds in weekend nor'easter
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports on preparations underway in Suffolk County.


Cross-honoring will be in effect for rail, light rail, NJT bus and private carrier bus service on Saturday. For example, customers who normally take the bus from Rutherford to the Port Authority Bus Terminal may use their bus pass or ticket on the train from Rutherford to New York Penn Station.

Customers using their tickets or passes to travel to a destination other than the destination printed on their original ticket will be subject to the appropriate additional fare if applicable.

For the safety of customers and employees, weather conditions may require temporary service suspensions. Should that occur, NJT will make every effort to provide customers with up to four hours' notice to allow for sufficient time to make return travel arrangements.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar
AccuTrack Radar New York City view
School closings and delays

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew jerseywinter stormsnow
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
NY area urged to prepare for snow, wind as nor'easter approaches
Connecticut braces for snowy winter nor'easter
Winter Storm Update: Hochul holds briefing on NY preparations | LIVE
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter to bring heavy snow
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Update: Hochul holds briefing on NY preparations | LIVE
Widow delivers heart-wrenching eulogy for NYPD Detective Jason Rivera
Final farewell for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera
NY area urged to prepare for snow, wind as nor'easter approaches
Gov. Murphy declares state of emergency in NJ ahead of nor'easter
Connecticut braces for snowy winter nor'easter
Off-duty NYPD officer working security shoots man after stabbing
Show More
10 injured when bridge collapses in PA; human chain formed to help
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter to bring heavy snow
Decades after TV anchor disappears, convicted rapist denies connection
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
Holocaust book 'Maus' banned in Tennessee school district
More TOP STORIES News