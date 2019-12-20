be kind

Be Kind: Cancer survivor raises money for nonprofit with holiday concert

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- One gentleman is celebrating the holiday season while raising money for a good cause.

Richard Holbrook held a concert earlier this month, called "Holiday Chestnuts from Christmases Past & Present."

The money raised is donated to The Cancer Support Community. This is an organization that is, "dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community."

There are over 175 locations. It has raised more than $50 million dollars in free support services to patients and families.

Six years ago, Richard underwent an operation for cancer of the jaw.

He says he does these concerts to give back and "pay it forward."

Richard's next concert is Sunday December 22nd at Don't Tell Mama in Manhattan. For more information and for tickets, you can visit their website.

