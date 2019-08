Be Kind: Jogger gives homeless man shoes off his feet in Lower Manhattan

It was 9am in the WTC area, I watched as a jogger took off his sneakers, gave them to a homeless man, & walked the NYC streets barefoot.



“Our character is what we do when we think nobody is looking.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LT9dnMdHo0 — Antonella212 (Instagram) (@NYorNothing) August 18, 2019

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A jogger gave a homeless man the shoes off his feet in Lower Manhattan on Sunday.The video was posted to Twitter with the caption, 'It was 9 a.m. in the World Trade Center area. I watched as a jogger took off his sneakers, gave them to a homeless man, and walked the New York streets barefoot."If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.----------