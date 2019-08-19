be kind

Be Kind: Jogger gives homeless man shoes off his feet in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A jogger gave a homeless man the shoes off his feet in Lower Manhattan on Sunday.

The video was posted to Twitter with the caption, 'It was 9 a.m. in the World Trade Center area. I watched as a jogger took off his sneakers, gave them to a homeless man, and walked the New York streets barefoot."



