Be Kind: Jogger gives homeless man shoes off his feet in Lower Manhattan

The video was posted to Twitter with the caption, 'It was 9 a.m. in the World Trade Center area. I watched as a jogger took off his sneakers, gave them to a homeless man, and walked the New York streets barefoot."
It was 9am in the WTC area, I watched as a jogger took off his sneakers, gave them to a homeless man, & walked the NYC streets barefoot.— Antonella212 (Instagram) (@NYorNothing) August 18, 2019
“Our character is what we do when we think nobody is looking.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LT9dnMdHo0
