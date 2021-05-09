mta hero

Mother-daughter duo named MTA Heroes of the week

Mother-daughter duo named MTA Heroes of the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Just in time for Mother's Day, Eyewitness News is celebrating a mother-daughter duo as our MTA Heroes of the week.

Dispatcher Leslie Green and her daughter, train operator Carla Yearwood, have served the public with distinction for years.

Green started as a conductor in 2001 and rose through the ranks.

Yearwood became a train operator in 2015.

Yearwood said she is proud to be her mother's daughter.

"Every day I'm grateful that my mom gave me a career path to follow...I'm so proud to have her same hustle and motivation to excel. Thank you mom for leading the way," she said.

Happy Mother's Day to Leslie!

Related topics:
societynew york citymtamta herosubwaymother's day
