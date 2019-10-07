These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. Pipe-wielding man kills 4 homeless people in Manhattan's Chinatown, police say
Four homeless men were bludgeoned with a metal rod as they were sleeping on New York City streets in a series of random attacks Saturday morning, police said.
2. Deer jumps through window of Long Island hair salon
A deer startled customers at a hair salon on Long Island after jumping through the window Saturday afternoon.
3. Suspect arrested in fatal shooting inside Bronx subway station
Investigators believe 29-year old Rafael Hollis shot and killed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend inside the 167th Street B/D station. Police say the victim, 25-year-old James Cubille, is also the father of the woman's child.
4, 2 coyote attacks reported in Mahwah, police say
Authorities say a woman and a dog were injured in separate coyote attacks Saturday in a park in Mahwah, New Jersey.
5. 10-year-old Brooklyn boy on bike killed in car crash; Driver arrested
Police said a boy was riding his bicycle in Brooklyn Saturday morning when he was struck and killed by an unlicensed driver.
6. ABC7 viewer donates puppy to Manhattan teen whose support dog was mauled to death by Rottweiler
A Brooklyn family is donating a puppy to the Manhattan teenager whose emotional support dog was killed by a Rottweiler last week. The family decided to step up after hearing about the story on Eyewitness News.
