These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Four homeless men were bludgeoned with a metal rod as they were sleeping on New York City streets in a series of random attacks Saturday morning, police said.A deer startled customers at a hair salon on Long Island after jumping through the window Saturday afternoon.Investigators believe 29-year old Rafael Hollis shot and killed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend inside the 167th Street B/D station. Police say the victim, 25-year-old James Cubille, is also the father of the woman's child.Authorities say a woman and a dog were injured in separate coyote attacks Saturday in a park in Mahwah, New Jersey.Police said a boy was riding his bicycle in Brooklyn Saturday morning when he was struck and killed by an unlicensed driver.A Brooklyn family is donating a puppy to the Manhattan teenager whose emotional support dog was killed by a Rottweiler last week. The family decided to step up after hearing about the story on Eyewitness News.----------