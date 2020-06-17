Reopen News: NYC to enter Phase 2 on Monday, Governor Cuomo says

Phase 2 means that restaurants and bars can offer outdoor dining along with, professional services, administrative support, real estate rental and leasing, and retail.
"New York City will have been Phase 1 for 14 days. Look at all the numbers, all the numbers are good. Look at the number of tests, the positive tests, you look at it from the point of reopening, the numbers are good," Governor Cuomo said. "Hospitalizations since reopening, the numbers are good, so New York City is on track to enter Phase 2 on Monday."
The governor defended the decision by saying, "The same metrics we use in New York City are the same metrics we've used in every region across the state and they have all shown to be accurate and effective. We dont change the rules for New York City. We don't change the rules for Long Island. It's one set of rules for everyone and they have worked everywhere in this state."
He called on the people of New York City to continue being responsible. "Employers, storeowners, employees, individuals, local governments have to be responsible and do their job," he said.
Earlier in the morning Wednesday, Mayor de Blasio said "It may take another week or so" before the city could move into Phase 2.
"We're all mindful that we had a very unusual situation with the protests. And we're going to see, we believe the fuller impact, if any, of the protests in terms of our health indicators around this weekend maybe into the first few days next week. That's an important factor here," the mayor said.
Mayor de Blasio also cited the influx of hundreds of thousands of workers who returned to work in the city when Phase 1 started two weeks ago.
"If you're judging by today's numbers, we're in great shape. And I've been impressed that they've been very steady now for many days. But what we're looking for going into the weekend is do we see any variation there? I know the state's concerned about that as well. So it's a day to day discussion. We want to come to a decision with the state as quickly as possible," he said.
After the announcement was made by the governor, a spokesperson for the mayor said reopening Monday is "pretty consistent" with what the mayor said earlier.
