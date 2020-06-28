Tiempo: NYC Pride March and Latino summer youth programs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6278057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with Eddie Silverio, and Derenis Santana Del Rosario

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6278089" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with David Correa on the virtual celebration.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6278087" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with David Correa about the virtual celebration.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker shuttered all overnight camps for the summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Some summer youth programs will be allowed to open in a limited capacity, including youth employment programs that provide jobs to 1,900 low-income youth, many of which are Latino.Catholic Charities of New York says the cancellation or limited programs will have a significant economic impact on inner-city youth and their families.Eddie Silverio, Executive Director of Youth Services at Catholic Charities and Derenis Santana Del Rosario, a program participant, speaks about the impact of the New York State's decision not to open overnight camps and the benefits of the summer youth employment program.Also, Latinos have made a significant impact on the LGBTQ community, and the month of June marks the 50th Anniversary of the first New York City Pride March.Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the March and other Pride events were canceled this year.Latino Interim Executive Director of New York City Pride, David Correa, will address this year's virtual event, and the event's focus on diversity and inclusion.----------