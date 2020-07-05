Tiempo: What's next for DACA and a teenage math wiz from the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6299963" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with immigration attorney Steve Maggi.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, will continue after the Supreme Court ruled the Trump Administration did not properly pursue the end of the program.The program founded by former President Barack Obama provides temporary legal status to more than 700,000 undocumented young people.Since the narrow 5-4 ruling, President Donald Trump has vowed to revisit his pursuit to end the program.Immigration attorney Steve Maggi speaks on what the ruling means for the thousands of people in limbo and what the future holds.Also, a 16-year-old Latino teenager from the Bronx is teaching math to kids across the globe.Alexis Loveraz has become an internet sensation for his many math lessons on social media.He uses platforms such as Tik Tok and Youtube to help students looking for a little extra guidance.We talk to this amazing math wiz.----------