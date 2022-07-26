Police searching for suspect who stabbed man on subway train near Prospect Park

Police are searching for the man who stabbed a 25-year-old on a subway train in Brooklyn.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who stabbed a 25-year-old on a subway train in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the two men got into an argument as a southbound 2 train approached the Sterling Street subway station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Sunday.

That's when the suspect stabbed the victim in the head and torso and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

