Coronavirus News: Woman assaulted in New Jersey Staples in dispute over face mask

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the location on Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack.
Police say the victim was using the fax/copy machine when the when another woman approached to use a nearby machine with her own mask pulled below her mouth.
Related: Shopper charged with pulling gun during mask dispute in Florida Walmart
The victim told her to wear her mask, and the suspect became angry and started yelling.
She approached the victim, who raised her cain and pointed it directly at the suspect, coming within inches of her chest.
Related: Man without face mask punches MTA bus driver in face, NYPD says
The suspect then grabbed the victim, violently threw her to the ground, and left the store.
The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with a broken leg.
No arrests have been made
Related: Video shows maskless woman intentionally coughing on customer at Queens bagel shop
Hackensack police are asking anyone with information or who may be able to identify the attacker to contact CrimeStoppers at 844-466-6789.
7 On Your Side goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address