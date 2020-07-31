Coronavirus News: Woman assaulted in New Jersey Staples in dispute over face mask

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6337558" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A 54-year-old woman who recently had a liver transplant was assaulted inside a New Jersey Staples store after asking the assailant to wear a mask, and the harrowing incident was caught on surveillance video.It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the location on Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack.Police say the victim was using the fax/copy machine when the when another woman approached to use a nearby machine with her own mask pulled below her mouth.The victim told her to wear her mask, and the suspect became angry and started yelling.She approached the victim, who raised her cain and pointed it directly at the suspect, coming within inches of her chest.The suspect then grabbed the victim, violently threw her to the ground, and left the store.The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with a broken leg.No arrests have been madeHackensack police are asking anyone with information or who may be able to identify the attacker to contact CrimeStoppers at 844-466-6789.