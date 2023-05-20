Extra Time: The latest on the young teen shot on Staten Island

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the news of a shooting on Staten Island, where a young teen is fighting for his life.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the news of a shooting on Staten Island, where a young teen is fighting for his life.

The NYPD says a 13-year-old boy was critically wounded after being shot Friday afternoon outside the Stapleton Houses.

He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim was on the scene and spoke to a man who knew the victim.

Here are the other major headlines from Friday's show:

Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan welcomes migrants

Buses carrying migrants began arriving at the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Friday. This comes as Mayor Eric Adams says the city has run out of space to house them. "We've run out of space to put people," said Adams during an appearance on Caribbean Jam's "The Reset Talk Show" on Friday. As questions continues to grow over housing plans, Governor Kathy Hochul says she is looking at New York state properties including SUNY and CUNY campuses to find communities that will welcome migrants.

NYC Council considers making outdoor dining permanent

Those outdoor dining sheds that started during the pandemic may be here to stay.

City Council is proposing a measure that would allow businesses to license outdoor structures and make them permanent. Under the plan, roadway sheds would be permitted from April to November, while sidewalk tables would be allowed all year-round.

