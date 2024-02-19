Police investigate string of violent attacks across NYC subway system

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are investigating two violent attacks at the Queens Plaza subway station.

On Saturday, a 31-year-old man was beaten multiple times in the head with a metal pipe.

Police have released surveillance photos in an attempt to find the attacker.

Authorities say the suspect has a dark complexion, with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a skull cap, grey hooded jacket, dark grey jeans, and tan work boots. He is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old.

Just two days before this attack, another incident occurred on a platform at the very same station.

Officials say a 29-year-old man from Brazil was slashed from behind on the left side of his neck. The victim is expected to recover.

Police released surveillance pictures of the man wanted in this slashing.

NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper says even with the department's efforts, a repeated cycle continues.

"We're looking at upwards of 1,000 additional cops a day in the uniform assigned to the subway system across the city. Our cops are out there, they're engaging these acts of lawlessness head-on," Kemper said.

Over in the Bronx, the NYPD is still on the hunt for a teenager who they say shot and killed a 35-year-old man on a platform in the Mount Eden station.

Investigators say Maurice Stewart, 15, fired the shot that killed Obed Beltran-Sanchez.

The shooting injured five other people, including a 14-year-old who police believe was another shooter. Officials also charged a 16-year-old in this shooting.

On Thursday, a 70-year-old man was shoved to the ground at the Jackson Heights Roosevelt Avenue subway station. The suspect in this attack remains at large.

"Every time we arrest someone, we handcuff them and we take them out of the subway system to answer for the crime that they committed. Yet we find them returning and we find ourselves having to arrest them again and again and again. My question is, how is that advancing public safety?" Kemper said.

According to crime data, the subway system is seeing an uptick in overall crime up by 22.6%.

