Man stabbed at Times Square station in another incident of subway violence

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- Another incident of subway crime Tuesday night as the transit authorities tries to sway commuters back to the system.

A 31-year-old man was walking along the mezzanine level of the Times Square subway station near the Grand Central shuttle when he was stabbed in the leg.

Police say the suspect jumped onto a 7 train and took off.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is recovering.

