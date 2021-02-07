Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Health officials fear large Super Bowl gatherings

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic is on a collision course with one of the biggest sporting events of the year: Super Bowl Sunday.

Health officials fear that the large gatherings could spark another surge.

It comes as the U.S. is struggling to contain new variants of the virus.

What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
national geographic covid newsletter sign up



Here are more of today's headlines:



Police presence stepping up in France amid pandemic
Police in France are stepping up patrols to penalize people caught breaking the coronavirus-related curfew. Officers patrolled the streets of Paris Friday night, paying surprise visits to businesses that stayed open past the 6 p.m. curfew and breaking up any gatherings. Businesses that violate the curfew risk a two-week closure for a first offense, and up to a month for repeat offenses. Police officials say they are no longer being tolerant of violators, because virus infection levels are too high.

COVID vaccination sites in New York and New Jersey closed due to snow

COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in New York and New Jersey have suspended operations on Sunday because of the winter storm.

Vaccine appointment tips for seniors
The competition to simply get a vaccine appointment has been called COVID's version of "The Hunger Games" which is leaving the most vulnerable group, 65 and up, at a supreme disadvantage. But 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some tips on leveling the pandemic playing field.

Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutcdcmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nyccoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoface masksuper bowlrestaurants
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Here are the COVID vaccination sites closed due to snow
COVID Vaccine Updates: New Orleans closing all bars during Mardi Gras
NYC student-athletes rally to be allowed to play again
2 nurses: Her mom battled 1918 pandemic, she fights this one
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sunday snowstorm could bring several more inches
Snow Stream Live: Updates on the winter storm
Here are the COVID vaccination sites closed due to snow
Woman dies after being struck by truck in Times Square
NYPD officer disciplined for wearing Trump patches on uniform
Woman rescued from Hudson River after sneaking on pier
Driver fatally shot during dispute in the Bronx
Show More
NJ mom accused of murdering 4-year-old son
NYC student-athletes rally to be allowed to play again
Video shows armed robbers ransacking NYC home for 2nd time
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67
2 nurses: Her mom battled 1918 pandemic, she fights this one
More TOP STORIES News