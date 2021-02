Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Health officials fear large Super Bowl gatherings

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic is on a collision course with one of the biggest sporting events of the year: Super Bowl Sunday.Health officials fear that the large gatherings could spark another surge.It comes as the U.S. is struggling to contain new variants of the virus.Police in France are stepping up patrols to penalize people caught breaking the coronavirus-related curfew. Officers patrolled the streets of Paris Friday night, paying surprise visits to businesses that stayed open past the 6 p.m. curfew and breaking up any gatherings. Businesses that violate the curfew risk a two-week closure for a first offense, and up to a month for repeat offenses. Police officials say they are no longer being tolerant of violators, because virus infection levels are too high.COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in New York and New Jersey have suspended operations on Sunday because of the winter storm.The competition to simply get a vaccine appointment has been called COVID's version of "The Hunger Games" which is leaving the most vulnerable group, 65 and up, at a supreme disadvantage. But 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some tips on leveling the pandemic playing field.You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.