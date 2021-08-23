Vaccine or testing mandate announced for all pre-K-12 school personnel in New Jersey

Murphy said those personnel will be required to either be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or undergo regular testing at a minimum of once or twice each week.
He also announced that all state employees, including those at state agencies, authorities, and public colleges and universities - are required to complete a full vaccination course or undergo regular testing at a minimum of once to twice each week.
Some teachers' unions in the state already notified members of the requirement before it was made official.
Newark Teachers Union President John Abeigon told members earlier this month to "prepared for vaccine mandates upon returning to work ... be vaccinated or get tested once a week at your own (co-pay) expense."
Meanwhile, also on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that NYC public school employees will have to have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine by September 27th. The new vaccination policy will not allow weekly testing as an option.
