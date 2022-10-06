The Countdown: NYC's final salute to slain EMS lieutenant; Biden visits Florida

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we begin with the final salute to FDNY EMS lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling who was brutally murdered in the line of duty.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we begin with the final salute to FDNY EMS lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling who was brutally murdered in the line of duty.

Family, friends, and colleagues said their final goodbyes on Wednesday.

The 9/11 first responder, mother, and grandmother dedicated her life to helping others, responding to thousands of calls during a career that spanned more than two decades

To honor her years of service, the FDNY posthumously promoted Russo to the rank of captain in front of her loved ones.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Biden visits Florida

President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared side-by-side in hard-hit Fort Myers on Wednesday as the president surveyed damage from Hurricane Ian. The two leaders, often political opponents, have momentarily put politics aside to respond to the historic storm, which is shaping up to be one of Florida's deadliest and costliest in decades. Making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, Ian leveled the coast, knocking out power to millions, ABC News reported. At least 111 people have died from the storm.

Breast cancer awareness

There is some bittersweet news when it comes to breast cancer in America. A new study from the American Cancer Society finds a 43% decline in overall deaths from breast cancer. Now here's the bad news, there's big ethnic and racial disparities in those numbers. Death rates are actually up 40% for black women and women of different ethnicities.

Dani Beckstrom sat down with a doctor from the Cancer Society to discuss how to fix these numbers.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.