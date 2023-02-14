The Countdown: What we know about victims, suspect in U-Haul truck attack

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have more on the mayhem in Brooklyn where multiple people were struck by a U-Haul truck.

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have more on the mayhem in Brooklyn where multiple people were struck by a U-Haul truck.

A man suspected of being emotionally disturbed and homeless got behind the wheel of the U-Haul and careened onto the sidewalk, sending pedestrians running and diving for their lives.

At least eight people were struck at several different locations as police desperately gave chase. (Update) One person has died from their injuries.

Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett details the frightening moments, while Shannon Sohn describes the scene from above in Newscopter 7.

We also dig deeper into some of the outstanding questions in this incident with the help of former FBI Special Agent in Charge and law enforcement expert Rich Frankel.

Romance Scams

Valentine's Day is Tuesday. It's a holiday all about sharing and showing the love you have for another, but these days, scammers are using that longing for love as leverage. The FBI and the Federal Trade Commission are warning people to be on the lookout for so-called romance scams. CNN's Mike Valerio joins us with more on these scams.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.