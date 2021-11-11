the countdown

The Countdown: Transcripts in Cuomo investigation revealed; NJ Senate president concedes

EMBED <>More Videos

The Countdown: Transcripts in Cuomo investigation revealed

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.

You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Today's political headlines:



'Not even feasible': Transcripts in Cuomo investigation show ex-governor's defiance

The New York Attorney General's Office has released transcripts of interviews with former Governor Andrew Cuomo and the women whose accounts were included in the summertime report that led to his resignation.

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney concedes after stunning loss
One of New Jersey's most powerful elected Democrats conceded Wednesday that he lost reelection to a Republican political newcomer, a commercial truck driver who spent only a couple thousand dollars on his campaign.

NJ gym owner who punched officer during Capitol riot gets more than 3 years in prison
A New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison, a likely benchmark for dozens of other rioters who engaged in violence that day.

Judge rejects Trump's claim of executive privilege in attempt to block Jan. 6 documents
A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityandrew cuomodonald trumpnew jersey politicsnew york city politicsnew york state politicsus capitolthe countdowninvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THE COUNTDOWN
The Countdown: Biden's gift on gas prices; Vax mandates for MTA?
The Countdown: Latest on 2024 presidential race, Cuomo investigation
The Countdown: Congressman censured; 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced
The Countdown: NY governor's race gets bigger; Trouble brews for Cuomo
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News