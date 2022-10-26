The Countdown: Hochul, Zeldin make case for New York governor

It's debate night in New York, and in this edition of 'The Countdown,' we preview the highly anticipated showdown between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin for governor.

Tuesday night's debate will be the first and only debate between the two candidates.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger previews the debate and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein breaks down the race.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Superstorm Sandy leads to vast improvements to Hoboken's Path system

As Eyewitness News marks 10 years since Superstorm Sandy slammed into the Tri-State area, Toni Yates takes a look at Hoboken's rebound and what the city is doing to defend against another disaster.

Reflecting on Sandy

Meteorologist Jeff Smith reflects on the impact of Superstorm Sandy 10 years later, and tells us what his biggest takeaway was when putting together a new Eyewitness News special on the storm.

Starbucks bed bugs

In Manhattan, workers at Starbucks' flagship store went on strike over a potential pest problem. Employees were picketing outside the company's reserve roastery on 9th Avenue in Chelsea. They say pests were spotted at the location recently and nothing was done to get rid of them. Union members say it's part of a bigger problem of management not meeting their needs.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

