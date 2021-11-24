the countdown

The Countdown: President Biden's gift on gas prices; Vaccine mandates for MTA?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.

Today's political headlines:



US to release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve to ease energy costs

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record-setting 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations, including India, the United Kingdom and China.

When motorists in NYC, NJ could see relief from high gas prices
With gas prices rising, the president offered a Thanksgiving gift to Americans feeling pressure at the pump. Motorists in New York and New Jersey say high prices at the pump are impacting their decisions about driving.

De Blasio calls on Gov. Hochul to institute vax mandate for MTA workers
Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to implement a vaccination requirement for MTA workers.

"Here is an opportunity to do something that will really help New York City," the mayor said Tuesday morning, addressing Hochul publicly during his daily briefing at City Hall. "Put a mandate in place for MTA employees. It's time to do it."

