The Countdown: Drama continues in struggle to elect House speaker

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we continue to follow the chaos in Washington D.C. as the struggle for a House speaker bleeds into a second night.

Lawmakers will make another attempt Wednesday night to elect a House speaker after another round of votes ended in the same result as Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump vigorously renewed his support for Kevin McCarthy, but it made no difference.

Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger is in Washington D.C. covering the drama.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

NYPD officer suspended

An NYPD officer was suspended for the way he handled a fight between three young girls at a bus stop. Video posted to social media appears to show the officer hitting at least one of the girls in the head before she was handcuffed.

Times Square machete attack suspect

The man charged with the machete attack on three police officers in Times Square on New Year's Eve has been ordered held without bail. Trevor Bickford, 19, appeared in court virtually from his bedside at Bellevue Hospital on Wednesday. Court documents show that he confessed to the attack, saying he wanted to kill an officer in uniform.

Damar Hamlin update

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition in the ICU Wednesday night, but his family says he is showing signs of improvement. He went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pope Benedict final goodbyes

The public viewing ended Wednesday for Pope Emeritus Benedict the XVI. About 200,000 people passed through St. Peter's Basilica to pay their respects over the past couple of days. Pope Francis will lead the funeral on Thursday. It's the first time a pope has steered the burial for his predecessor since 1802.

