The Countdown: Monkeypox emergency, Griner sentencing

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we dig deeper into a number of headlines including the latest on the nationwide monkeypox emergency, Brittney Griner's sentencing and Alex Jones' legal battle.

Here are the headlines from Thursday night:

MONKEYPOX EMERGENCY

As monkeypox cases continue to rise and a national public health emergency is declared, we're analyzing the latest news from both a medical and political perspective. Mike Marza talks to Dr. Jay Varma on the medical side, while Senator Kirsten Gillibrand joins Bill Ritter to talk policy action.

GRINER SENTENCED

Former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Mick Mulroy joins 'The Countdown' to discuss the sentencing of WNBA star Brittney Griner to 9 years in a Russian prison.

ALEX JONES' ABOUT-FACE

ABC News Investigative Reporter Aaron Katersky also joins 'The Countdown' to discuss the latest in the legal battles between Infowars' Alex Jones and the families of Sandy Hook victims, as well as the 180 on his long-time conspiracy theory that the school shooting never happened.

ANALYZING HURRICANE SEASON

Meteorologist Jeff Smith explains what we should take from the updated hurricane season forecast from NOAA.

