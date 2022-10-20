The Countdown: Does Zeldin have a shot at unseating Hochul for NY governor?

In this edition of 'The Countdown, we dig deeper into the race for New York governor as election day rapidly approaches.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we chat with the CEO of Caring-Kind about their plan to fight Alzheimer's.

We also break down President Joe Biden's plan to reduce gas prices.

In addition, we have a discussion with Connecticut Children's Medical Center Physician-in-Chief about a dramatic increase in child respiratory illnesses which is forcing the facility to add beds on its front lawn.

But we begin with the state of the races in a surprisingly competitive New York state, just weeks away from the midterm elections.

On Tuesday, we reported on a Quinnipiac poll which revealed a shockingly tight race for governor.

But does Lee Zeldin actually have a real shot of unseating Kathy Hochul?

At first glance of the active voter rolls in the state as of last February, it seems impossible when looking at Democrats vs. Republicans.

Democrats outnumber Republicans by well over a 2 to 1 margin, but that's not the entire picture.

There is another 3.3 million active voters in the state who don't identify with one of the two major parties, including a whopping 2.7 million who have no party affiliation.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.