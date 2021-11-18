the countdown

The Countdown: Congressman Paul Gosar censured; 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.

Today's political headlines:



Paul Gosar faces censure over violent video targeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The House voted Wednesday to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for posting of an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword, an extraordinary rebuke that highlighted the political strains testing Washington and the country.

'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months for role in US Capitol riot
Jacob Chansley, the self-described "QAnon Shaman" who infamously marched through the U.S. Capitol with a spear and horned helmet during the Jan. 6 riot, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison for his role in the attack.

Wyoming GOP ousts Rep. Liz Cheney, no longer recognizing congresswoman as Republican
In its second formal rebuke of Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, the state party passed a resolution this week to no longer recognize her as a member -- but Cheney, up for reelection in 2022, appears unconcerned.

Bishops OK Communion document, avoid direct rebuff to Biden
U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved a long-anticipated document on Communion on Wednesday that stops short of calling for withholding the sacrament from politicians such as President Joe Biden who support abortion rights but offers plenty of tacit justification for individual bishops to do so.

