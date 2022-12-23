The Countdown: Winter storm causes travel troubles; FTX founder released on $250M

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we break down the strong winter storm bearing down on the tri-state and have the latest update on FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

A multi-faceted storm moved in Thursday afternoon, and is expected to bring rain, winds and bitter cold when all is said and done.

Thousands of flights have already been canceled, and officials in our area are preparing for any potential flooding.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest

The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried can post $250 million bond and live in his parents' home in California while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform, a judge said Thursday.

NYC nurses union votes to authorize strike at 12 hospitals

Over 17,000 New York City nurses authorized a strike for the new year if contract negotiations are not finalized. The New York State Nurses Association held a vote in which nearly 99% of nurses have voted to authorize a strike.

Santos says he'll address questions about his past next week

Congressman-elect George Santos, whose election on Long Island last month helped Republicans narrowly take control of the House, is facing new allegations of fabricating his life story. The latest claim coming into question is that his grandparents survived the Holocaust.

