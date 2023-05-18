New 'Little Mermaid' Halle Bailey reflects on bringing iconic character to live-action

The live action version of "The Little Mermaid" brings an iconic Disney character back to the big screen. Halle Bailey is Ariel for a whole new generation. Playing the title role for director Rob Marshall has been one amazing experience for this rising star and for her Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King.

Halle Bailey is Ariel for a whole new generation. Playing the title role for director Rob Marshall has been one amazing experience for this rising star and for her Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King.

"Rob is very grand and loves drama, loves just the beautiful big production of things," said Bailey.

"And we walked into the most beautiful presentation we'd ever seen in our lives. It literally felt like a ride out of Disneyland. I mean, it was just like, 'Wow!' We were, like, this is what it's going to look like. Just so magical."

Hauer-King says there is plenty of movie magic and stunt work.

"It was a job of wires, wasn't it? It was," said Hauer-King. "I mean, Halle had to do so much on the blue-screen stage. I was doing a lot up on that ship, which I was very grateful for it because I am afraid of heights and I was going way up there. So I kept checking those wires to make sure I was not going to fall off!"

The roles were physically challenging for both stars, with Bailey admitting it had her exercising every day.

"Oh, yeah! That girl was in great shape!" laughed Bailey. "She's no longer here."

"The Little Mermaid" will be in theaters on May 26.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.