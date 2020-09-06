tiempo

Tiempo: Back to school challenges in New Jersey's largest city

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As students head back to school in our area, many school administrators chose hybrid or remote learning. In Newark, New Jersey, learning will be completely remote.

There are hundreds of low-income working parents in New Jersey's largest city who are essential workers and have no choice but to work.

They cannot stay home and supervise their kids while they do remote learning.

There is an organization in Newark called the Brick Education Network that addresses this problem by providing free learning centers for many students.

The center operates 4 Newark schools and manages the Marion P. Thomas Charter School

The schools will provide adult supervision, along with internet service and meals, so students can do their virtual learning in a safe environment while their parents work.

We spoke to the head of the center Dominique Lee and Iledmar Vazquez, an essential worker parent.

Also featured in this episode, El Museo Del Barrio reopens its doors to the public on September 12, 2020. The museum will have safety protocols in place that include limited capacity and new hours.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citynewarkback to schooleducationtiempo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: Local leaders stage massive backpack, PPE giveaway
Tiempo: Vote.org, National Museum of the American Latino
Tiempo: Vita Coco teams up with 'My Bodega Online' to help amid COVID
Tiempo: 'Covid Story Project,' Dominican Day Parade scholarship funds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC school year calendar has been released
25-year-old fatally shot while sitting inside car in NYC
COVID Updates: Labor Day gatherings could become super spreaders
Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital: 'It hurts to breathe'
Good Samaritans jump in to help after driver slams into pedestrian
Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations
Terrifying video shows airline engine appears to catch fire
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Another beauty
74-year-old woman attacked, robbed in East Village
COVID News: Man released from hospital after 6-month battle with virus
Here's the next time you'll be able to see Billy Joel at MSG
NY attorney general to empanel grand jury in Prude case
More TOP STORIES News