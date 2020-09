Tiempo: Back to school challenges in New Jersey's largest city

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As students head back to school in our area, many school administrators chose hybrid or remote learning. In Newark, New Jersey, learning will be completely remote.There are hundreds of low-income working parents in New Jersey's largest city who are essential workers and have no choice but to work.They cannot stay home and supervise their kids while they do remote learning.There is an organization in Newark called the Brick Education Network that addresses this problem by providing free learning centers for many students.The center operates 4 Newark schools and manages the Marion P. Thomas Charter SchoolThe schools will provide adult supervision, along with internet service and meals, so students can do their virtual learning in a safe environment while their parents work.We spoke to the head of the center Dominique Lee and Iledmar Vazquez, an essential worker parent.Also featured in this episode, El Museo Del Barrio reopens its doors to the public on September 12, 2020. The museum will have safety protocols in place that include limited capacity and new hours.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.