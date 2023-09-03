Tiempo on 9/3/23: 'Centro', NYC center for Puerto Rican studies, celebrates 50 years

In this episode of Tiempo, we celebrate "Centro". It's the largest university-based research institute, library and archive dedicated to the Puerto Rican experience in the United States.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Tiempo, we introduce you to the new leader at "Centro", the center for Puerto Rican studies at Hunter College.

This year, they celebrate a major milestone of 50 years. We talk to the new leader about the golden anniversary and plans for "Centro".

But first, the influx of asylum seekers continues to grow in New York City.

City officials have desperately tried to place them wherever they can. Protests have erupted on both sides of the debate.

The city recently placed a 60-day shelter limit policy. Adult male migrants will have to find another place to stay once those 60 days are up.

Diana Ayala, New York City Council Deputy Speaker, shares her perspective.

