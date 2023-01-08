Tiempo: Goya's efforts against child trafficking; Whitney Museum of Art on life in Puerto Rico

In this episode of Tiempo, we discuss life in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria in 2017. We also discuss child trafficking and its warning signs.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Tiempo, we discuss the Whitney Museum of American Art in NYC and its exhibit from Puerto Rico.

The exhibit is called, "No Existe Un Mundo Poshuracan" and it reflects on island life since the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

But first, January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Goya Foods is joining forces with a number of organizations and businesses to help fight against the epidemic.

Goya Cares will release a series of educational videos focused on child trafficking and abuse by highlighting the warning signs and red flags to look out for.

We speak to Goya's President, Bob Unanue and others on how families can stay aware.

