Tiempo 2/4/24: Chita Rivera: Legacy of a Broadway legend

In this episode of Tiempo, host Joe Torres takes a look at the long-standing impact of the late Chita Rivera.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We're outside the Ambassador Theatre, home to the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

"Chicago" was one of the many shows in which Chita Rivera played a starring role.

The legendary singer, dancer and actress died last week here in New York City at the age of 91.

We explore Rivera's lost-lasting impact.

Plus, a new pilot program is training asylum seekers in culinary arts. The program provides hands-on training classes and helps migrants get work permits and place them into jobs.

Also joining us is Leslie Gordon, President and CEO of the Food Bank for New York City to discuss the growing impact of food insecurity across NYC.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

