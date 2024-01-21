Tiempo 1/21/24: Turmoil in Ecuador and Latino entrepreneurship

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On the latest episode of Tiempo with Joe Torres, we take a closer look at the chaos and unrest in Ecuador.

The South American nation has been plagued by a wave of extreme violent attacks. Recently, armed gunmen stormed a live television broadcast as the nation watched in horror.

The attack on the station is just part of a wider pattern of violence, much of it sparked by a top gang leader's escape from prison.

Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Tuchman visited Jackson Heights, Queens, to talk with Ecuadorian immigrants.

Joining us this morning is our good friend here on Tempo, Francisco Moya, who represents parts of Queens on the New York City Council.

He is also a proud Ecuadorian American who has monitored the unrest in his home country.

Also on Tiempo, America is seeing a small-business boom by people of color, and Latino entrepreneurs are at the very center of the growth.

What's driving this?

The Small Business Administration has taken significant steps to increase access to capital programs, and Latinos are taking advantage of the access.

We'll talk to the SBA's regional administrator.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.