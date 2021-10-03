Tiempo: Food delivery app founder empowers Latino businesses

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, for Hispanic Heritage Month we highlight those who are inspiring others to achieve.We talk to a food delivery app founder who is expanding his platform to include more Latino restaurants and merchants hit hard by the pandemic. The app is called Traiilo.We had the founder Jose Salcedo on the show a few years back. The mission of the app is to empower Latino owned businesses.We talk to Salcedo once again, this time about his new effort to help fellow Latino business owners.Also ahead, we talk to the governor of Puerto Rico, in New York City!He came to highlight the importance of Boricuas here on the mainland having the access to important official documents like birth, marriage and death certificates from the island.We also highlight education. The City University of New York now offers full-time online classes for those adults who hold full time jobs.Students can take courses in nursing, business, psychology -- to name a few -- and earn a bachelor's degree.We spoke to Jorge Silva Puras from the CUNY School of Professional Studies on the many benefits of an online education.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.