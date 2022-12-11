Tiempo: Young Latinos utilize college educational program; art exhibit showcases raw Puerto Rico

In this episode of Tiempo, we discuss the Whitney Museum of American Art's new exhibit from Puerto Rico. We also learn more about an educational program that supports young Latinos and others.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Tiempo, we discuss the Whitney Museum of American Art's new exhibit from Puerto Rico.

The exhibit is called "No Existe Un Mundo Poshuracan" and it reflects on life on the island since the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

It takes audiences back to that year and asks the question, "How much has changed since then?".

But first, we focus on the absolute importance of a college education for Latinos and others.

We welcome back representatives of the Kaplan Educational Program, which helps high-achieving, low-income community college students complete their two-year degree and then get a bachelor's degree at a top college.

80% of their students graduate with a bachelor's degree and Executive Director Nolvia Degado is one of them.

