Tiempo 12/31/23: The NYC students volunteering to help migrants file for asylum

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, we speak to some of the New York City college students who have volunteered to help migrants with their asylum applications.

Hundreds of students from across the city have worked through the holidays at the Red Cross headquarters in Hell's Kitchen to fill out complicated paperwork for migrants seeking asylum.

Back in August, Mayor Eric Adams announced the Asylum Application Help Center in partnership with higher education institutions led by NYU.

Joining Tiempo are two student volunteers from NYU, Joaquin Jacome Barsallo and Sarah Doshi, to discuss their work.

