Tiempo 2/11/24: New Rochelle's first Latina mayor shares vision of accessibility

Joe Torres sits down with Yadira Ramos-Herbert, New Rochelle's first Latina mayor, who is leading a Westchester County city where more than half of the residents are Latino or Black.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Joe Torres sits down with Yadira Ramos-Herbert, New Rochelle's first Latina mayor, who is leading a Westchester County city where more than half of the residents are Latino or Black.

Leslie Gordon, president and CEO of Food Bank For New York City, discusses the organization's 40-year history and how its economic challenges are complicating its response to the migrant crisis.

