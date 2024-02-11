Tiempo 2/11/24: New Rochelle's first Latina mayor shares vision of accessibility

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Joe Torres sits down with Yadira Ramos-Herbert, New Rochelle's first Latina mayor, who is leading a Westchester County city where more than half of the residents are Latino or Black.
Leslie Gordon, president and CEO of Food Bank For New York City, discusses the organization's 40-year history and how its economic challenges are complicating its response to the migrant crisis.
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.
Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here
WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.