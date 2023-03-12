In this episode of Tiempo, we discuss how the New York State Association for Bilingual Education is betting our communities.

Tiempo: Strengthening bilingual education in our communities; our show in its early years

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Our celebration of Tiempo's 40th anniversary marches on.

On this week's episode, we introduce you to the first producer of the show, Dario Boronat.

He shares how he came up with the concept for the show, its format and its name.

Join us down memory lane with Dario.

But first, Priscilla Zarate and Lisa Pineda join us from the New York State Association for Bilingual Education holds its annual conference.

The event hopes to unite educators, school administrators, college professors, community-based organizations, and families so they can better teach bilingual education to students.

