Tiempo: Oscars make strides toward greater diversity in nominees

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences faced controversy in recent years about its lack of diversity.

But there's good news - Latino representation in front of and behind the camera has grown. And it can be seen in this year's nominations. We'll take a closer look.

This is the fifth year with at least seven diverse nominees in the acting categories, and three of the five best supporting actress nominees are diverse women.

Joining us this morning is Stacie de Armas from Nielsen to share some data regarding diverse representation in the films nominated for Oscars.

Plus, the New York City Latino College Expo and Leadership Summit is right around the corner.

Every year we bring you details on all the work the organizers and recruiters do to prepare students and their families for college.

The mission remains the same: Provide that help through specialized programs designed to access resources and link the students to colleges and universities. The expo grows bigger and better each year.

Joining us this morning is the founder and executive director of the Latino College Expo, Antonio Aponte and Damaris Mercado, the expo's director of programming.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

