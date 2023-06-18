On this episode of Tiempo, learn how 2 organizations are making a difference in Latino communities.

Tiempo for June 18, 2023: Project Rousseau and Feed the Soul

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, the asylum seekers crisis grows bigger and bigger with each passing day in New York City.

Thousands of migrants arrive in the country every day.

The organization Project Rousseau has stepped up to help many of the new arrivals.

Project Rousseau recently hosted an asylum declaration workshop to help families gather and fill out the necessary documents for an asylum application.

We'll hear from Andrew Heinrich, the founder, and Kimberly Ramos, a student-needs coordinator at Project Rousseau.

Also on today's show, we'll introduce you to the owner of Que Chevere, a Puerto Rican restaurant on the Lower East Side.

He is a U.S. Marine veteran. The "Feed the Soul Foundation" helped him start his small business.

The foundation's mission: to empower and promote Latino small businesses by providing financial assistance, educational training, and equitable opportunities.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.