Tiempo: Puerto Rican Day Parade, getting more Boricuas vaccinated

Tiempo: Puerto Rican Day Parade preview, getting more Boricuas vaccinated

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we go behind the scenes at this year's National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Now in its 64th year, the parade this year is once again virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only did the broadcast air on Channel 7, we also streamed it live on ABC7NY, perfect for la familia en Puerto Ricco.

It's a two-hour special jammed packed with tons of Boricua superstars and stories of cultural pride and tributes.

Joe Torres talks to Louis Maldonado, board chairman at the National Puerto Rican Parade, about all the performances, this year's theme and perhaps a few surprises.

Plus, there is a concerted effort to get more Boricuas vaccinated on the island.

Doctors without Borders partnered with Puerto Rico Salud to get vaccines to people in the hard-to-reach areas of Puerto Rico.

That includes many Boricuas living in remote or underserved areas and people confined to their homes due to chronic illness.

The medical teams have already administered almost 6,000 doses and visited more than 55 communities.
Joe speaks with Sofie Delauney, who works with Doctors without Borders and is based out of Puerto Rico, about their work on the island.

