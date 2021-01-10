Tiempo: What to expect from Puerto Rico's new governor

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, a free immigration legal services website has legal services to help low-income immigrants renew their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) paperwork, apply for permanent resident cards, seek citizenship, and much more.
Joe talks to immigrationhelp.org co-founder and Harvard University undergraduate Fernando Urbino.
Also, Puerto Rico's new governor, Pedro Pieriluisi, was recently sworn in.
Among his goals is statehood for the island.
He also plans to fight poverty, corruption, and prioritize education.
Pieriluisi previously served as Puerto Rico's representative in Congress for nearly a decade.
His swearing-in also marks the end to a chaotic four-year period in which the island had three different governors.
To provide us with some insight and historical perspective, Joe checks in with Fernando Rivera, the director of the University of Central Florida Puerto Rico Research Hub, and historian, author, and professor at Bloomfield College in New Jersey Harry Franqui-Rivera.
