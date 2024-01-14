Tiempo 1/14/24: Tour the New York City Salsa Museum in El Barrio

On this episode of Tiempo, host Joe Torres takes you to the Salsa Museum in East Harlem.

On this episode of Tiempo, host Joe Torres takes you to the Salsa Museum in East Harlem.

On this episode of Tiempo, host Joe Torres takes you to the Salsa Museum in East Harlem.

On this episode of Tiempo, host Joe Torres takes you to the Salsa Museum in East Harlem.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, host Joe Torres takes you to the Salsa Museum in East Harlem.

The museum sits on the site of a former hardware store, and has more than 300 pieces of memorabilia like a guitar used by Hector Lavoe and a tuxedo worn by Tito Puente.

The mission: To preserve the legacy of the salsa pioneers. We'll talk to Johnny Cruz, the founder of the museum.

.

Also, the New Jersey Department of Education recently released 2023 statewide assessment scores for all public schools from K through 12 in the Garden State.

The findings show academic excellence for Latino and Black students in New Jersey's public charter schools

And in New Jersey's largest city, Newark, charter school students outperformed the statewide average in English language arts.

Joining us are Barbara Martinez, the executive director of the New Jersey Children's Foundation in Newark and Jenn Da Silva, a school leader at North Star Academy Newark.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.