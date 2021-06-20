Tiempo: How COVID will affect some NYC summer camps, new Latino travel guide

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, The Fresh Air Fund offers a vital summer camp program for New York City kids.It's going to be a little different again this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.The traditional summer camps and visiting host family program will not take place.Instead, the organization will host new hybrid learning programs all across the city.Joe Torres talks to The Fresh Air Fund's Fatima Shama, parent Evelyn Pineda and her 8-year-old son, Christian.Plus, a new way to celebrate the diverse Latino cultures in New York City thanks to a partnership between NYC & Company and Warner Bros. Pictures.It's called New York City Latino Experience and it all came together with the release of the new film "In the Heights."It's a new travel guide that showcases the rich Latino communities of Washington Heights, el barrio, and Bushwick to name a few.Joe speaks to NYC & Company spokesperson Adriana Aristizábal about how the guide works.Also on this episode, Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It," a new documentary on the life of the boricua trailblazer.The film features the many challenges Moreno faced while breaking into the film industry early in her career.Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon has a look at the new movie.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.