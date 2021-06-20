tiempo

Tiempo: How COVID will affect some NYC summer camps, new Latino travel guide

EMBED <>More Videos

Tiempo: How COVID-19 will affect some NYC summer camps

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, The Fresh Air Fund offers a vital summer camp program for New York City kids.

It's going to be a little different again this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The traditional summer camps and visiting host family program will not take place.

Instead, the organization will host new hybrid learning programs all across the city.

Joe Torres talks to The Fresh Air Fund's Fatima Shama, parent Evelyn Pineda and her 8-year-old son, Christian.

Plus, a new way to celebrate the diverse Latino cultures in New York City thanks to a partnership between NYC & Company and Warner Bros. Pictures.

It's called New York City Latino Experience and it all came together with the release of the new film "In the Heights."

It's a new travel guide that showcases the rich Latino communities of Washington Heights, el barrio, and Bushwick to name a few.

Joe speaks to NYC & Company spokesperson Adriana Aristizábal about how the guide works.

Also on this episode, Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It," a new documentary on the life of the boricua trailblazer.

The film features the many challenges Moreno faced while breaking into the film industry early in her career.

Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon has a look at the new movie.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citytiempolatinolatinamoviestravelmoviemovie newsmovie reviewsummer camp
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: Puerto Rican Day Parade, getting more Boricuas vaccinated
Tiempo: Lin-Manuel Miranda previews 'In the Heights'
Tiempo: Latina mom and daughter get master's degrees together
Tiempo: Domestic violence in the Latino community
TOP STORIES
9 children, 1 adult killed in accident on interstate in Alabama
6 celebrating at family gathering struck by vehicle in NYC, suspect flees
Spacewalking astronauts tackle solar panel work
COVID Updates: 1st Olympic athlete tests positive for coronavirus
New photo, info on suspect wanted in brazen shooting; kids seen running for cover
Remembering Junior: 3 years since Lesandro Guzman-Feliz's murder
AccuWeather: Hot, humid but nice for dad
Show More
Claudette poses no threat to NYC area at the moment, but south feels impact
9/11 firefighter with ALS shares wedding day joy with daughter
What to know about voting in NYC's mayoral primary
NYC elections: What is ranked choice voting?
Candidates make final pushes ahead of NYC mayoral primary
More TOP STORIES News