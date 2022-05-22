tiempo

Tiempo: "Torched" musical explores true stories from the 1970s Bronx fires

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, we speak to the new Secretary of State in New York about the new free digital literacy training classes being offered by the state.

The courses will be offered this summer by the New York State Office of New Americans. These classes are available to all immigrants living in New York regardless of status.

The computer skills taught through the courses can help students apply for colleges or help anyone apply for a job in the tech industry.

We also talk to the director of "Torched" a musical that highlights the true stories of those who lived through the Bronx fires back in the 1970s.

The play comes with a little bit of salsa, funk, disco & hip-hop and is showing at the Pregones Puerto Rican traveling theater in the Bronx.

