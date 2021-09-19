Tiempo: A Latina radio pioneer, Hispanic Heritage Month events

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, a Latina radio pioneer in New Jersey just retired after 40 years on the air.The legendary D.J. Vicki Solá spent decades hosting her show 'Que Viva la Musica.'It focused on Latin jazz, mambo, merengue, and many of the greatest salsa artists, like Tito Puente, Ray Barretto, and Johnny Pacheco to name a few.She also kept her doors open to new and upcoming Latino artists, writers, and community leaders.She provided a place and a platform to showcase Latino culture and issues that matter to her listeners.Joe Torres speaks to Vicki about her career in radio and her message to the new generations of Latinos.Plus, Hispanic Heritage Month is here.If you're looking for some events to help you celebrate Latino pride, you've come to the right place.The Westbury Arts Museum on Long Island has several events.The museum has an exhibit called 'Latinx thriving' designed to celebrate the wide variety of Hispanic artists on Long Island.And a chance to meet the authors of an anthology 'Women Who Dare and Overcome Limits: Inspirational Stories in Difficult Times.'Joe talks to one of the featured Latinas in the book.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.